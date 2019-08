Daughter’s dash into the past

Rama and Garry Gardner with some of the history about Rama’s mother, Joan Stratford. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Rama and Garry Gardner with some of the history about Rama’s mother, Joan Stratford. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

In 1956, a young Broken Hill athlete, Joan Stratford, had the chance to compete in the Olympics but her appendix burst.

Now, her daughter Rama Gardner, along with husband Garry, have come to the city to research Joan’s story.

Joan was born in 1937 and was adopted to Broken Hill in 1941, at the age of four.

