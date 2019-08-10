Not one drop

By Craig Brealey

A Royal Commission would not put any water in the rivers, the NSW Deputy Premier said yesterday after he was accused of breaking an election promise to support such an inquiry.

On Wednesday night John Barilaro and all of his Coalition colleagues voted down a motion that sought to get the government to back his apparent keenness for a federal Royal Commission into the management of the Murray-Darling river system.

On January 30, Mr Barilaro visited Menindee just after the latest and biggest of the fish kills.

Please log in to read the whole article.