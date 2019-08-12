Desert classic gains traction

Langwell Station hosted round seven of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships on the weekend. Some of the best dirt bike riders in Australia cut a path through the red sands of the outback property, about 60 kilometres south of Broken Hill. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Organisers of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships are hoping the Broken Hill leg continues to grow in stature.

The Silver City Desert Enduro - round seven of the national competition - descended on Langwell Station, about 60 kilometres south of Broken Hill, on the weekend.

Seniors and juniors competed in their first cross-country of the season.

