Desert classic gains traction
Monday, 12th August, 2019
Langwell Station hosted round seven of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships on the weekend. Some of the best dirt bike riders in Australia cut a path through the red sands of the outback property, about 60 kilometres south of Broken Hill. PICTURE: Michael Murphy
By Michael Murphy
Organisers of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championships are hoping the Broken Hill leg continues to grow in stature.
The Silver City Desert Enduro - round seven of the national competition - descended on Langwell Station, about 60 kilometres south of Broken Hill, on the weekend.
Seniors and juniors competed in their first cross-country of the season.
Please log in to read the whole article.