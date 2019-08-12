Training run for Kangaroos

Cody Schorn (left) and Jedd Watson contest a mark. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Cody Schorn (left) and Jedd Watson contest a mark. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A young and inexperienced Bulldogs team was no match for the defending premiers on Saturday as South ran away with a 75-point win in cold and windy conditions at the Jubilee Oval.

With so many senior players missing the game through work and personal commitments, North were forced to play a host of juniors and reserves players against a pretty strong South outfit and the Roos got on top early.

A strong breeze was favouring the scoreboard end of the ground and South made it count with five first-quarter goals including three to their star forward Cody Schorn. Adam Slattery and Jordan Holmes also chipped in with a goal each as the Roos led by 32 points at the first break.

