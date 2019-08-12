Training run for Kangaroos
Monday, 12th August, 2019
By Tyler Hannigan
A young and inexperienced Bulldogs team was no match for the defending premiers on Saturday as South ran away with a 75-point win in cold and windy conditions at the Jubilee Oval.
With so many senior players missing the game through work and personal commitments, North were forced to play a host of juniors and reserves players against a pretty strong South outfit and the Roos got on top early.
A strong breeze was favouring the scoreboard end of the ground and South made it count with five first-quarter goals including three to their star forward Cody Schorn. Adam Slattery and Jordan Holmes also chipped in with a goal each as the Roos led by 32 points at the first break.
