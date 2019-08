Magpies improve, but Robins just too good

West's Hagen Grose prepares to fire off a long handball. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell

By Kelsie Mitchell

An improved Central side impressed on their past players weekend but it was West who walked away with a comfortable win by 52 points at the Memorial Oval on Saturday.

Central looked up for the fight early with Josh Jolliffe working hard and Mathew Sullivan playing well in defence. However, it was West who drew first blood as Rourke Turner booted the first goal of the day at three minutes in.

The Robins took control of the game as Michael Andruszkiewicz and Rylie McInnes added goals shortly after but Central continued to fight hard to keep the ball inside forward fifty and were eventually rewarded with their first goal.

