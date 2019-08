The first annual Eisteddfod 1970

Rehearsing for the Folk Section of the first ever Eisteddfod were Ann Goodrich and Jan Provis. They had been a singing duo for three years and sang with the Saint Joseph's High School Choir in the Eisteddfod as well. PICTURE: Barrier Daily Truth, 1970

The first Eisteddfod was held at the Civic Centre on September 15 to 20 in 1970.

The Office Bearers of the Broken Hill Eisteddfod Society 1969-1970 were:

Patron: Mr. D F Fairweather

