Ride for Sick Kids trivia

From left: Ride for Sick Kids Trivia Night hosts Doug Coff and Laurie White with riders Mark Craven, Megan Algate, Trystan Summers and Tim Ferguson. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Ride for Sick Kids Trivia Night hosts Doug Coff and Laurie White with riders Mark Craven, Megan Algate, Trystan Summers and Tim Ferguson. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Is your head full of random and otherwise useless facts? Then the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Australia Ride for Sick Kids Trivia Night is an ideal place for you.

The sixth annual trivia night is on again to help local cyclists raise funds for the SA Ride for Sick Kids.

The riders, Mark Craven, Trystan Summers and Tim Ferguson, will be joined by veteran RFSK rider, Megan Algate who decided to go again, this being her sixth Ride for Sick Kids.

Please log in to read the whole article.