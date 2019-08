West blow Alma away

West’s Ky Gilmour launches a long-range shot that found the back of the net against Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan West’s Ky Gilmour launches a long-range shot that found the back of the net against Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

West handed an under-manned Alma an absolute belting while St Joes picked up a tough win later in the day in freezing conditions on Sunday in A Grade soccer.

The West Panthers and Alma Goats met in the early A Grade game and while West were missing some of their regular A Graders, Alma were much worse off as they barely scraped in with the minimum number of players required for a game.

It was always going to get ugly and the tone was set early as Jordan Cox pounced on West’s initial foray into attack and scored their first goal inside the opening minute of play.

Please log in to read the whole article.