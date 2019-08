Andrew kicking goals

Andrew Anderson with his Under 15s Futsal shirt next to grandmother Sue O’Neill. PICTURE: Supplied Andrew Anderson with his Under 15s Futsal shirt next to grandmother Sue O’Neill. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill-born Andrew Anderson has been making waves in the country’s youth futsal setup as well as his local soccer club.

A player for the Adelaide soccer club Para Hills Knights, Andrew took part in the Montesilvano Futsal Cup in Italy in June, in which he played for the national under 15s side.

He was the only South Australian player picked for the team but made a big impression, with his grandmother, Broken Hill local Sue O’Neill, proud of her grandson’s efforts.

