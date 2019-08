Officers join the Far West

New Highway Patrol Officer, Ron Waters (left) and the new Inspector for Dareton Police Station, Darren Brand. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson New Highway Patrol Officer, Ron Waters (left) and the new Inspector for Dareton Police Station, Darren Brand. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Two police officers have stepped into new roles within the NSW Police Force in the Far West region.

Dareton has gained a new Inspector in Darren Brand, who replaces Stewart Gordon, whilst Ron Waters becomes the new Broken Hill-based highway patrol officer, a role that has been vacant for some time.

Inspector Brand’s role is one of varied requirements.

