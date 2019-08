50 years: Thank you for the music

Morgan Street students from the Junior and Senior Choirs, Verse Speaking Choirs and Morgie Musos putting together a little jam session before the Eisteddfod. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Morgan Street students from the Junior and Senior Choirs, Verse Speaking Choirs and Morgie Musos putting together a little jam session before the Eisteddfod. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

For 50 years talented singers, performers and musicians have been able to put on a show, thanks to the Eisteddfod.

There will be big celebrations when the 50th annual Eisteddfod gets underway on Saturday at the Civic Centre.

The anniversary event will run until August 21.

