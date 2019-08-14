Mine worker killed

By Myles Burt

A 47-year-old worker has been killed at Snapper Mine after a bulldozer and a light vehicle collided.

The accident happened about 5pm on Monday and mining company Tronox, which operates the mine, west of Pooncarie, said production had been halted and an investigation was immediately launched to determine exactly what occurred.

Emergency Services attended the scene and Broken Hill Police have established a crime scene.

