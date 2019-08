One metre ‘not enough’

The Wilcannia Weir is two metres high but the new one will be only one metre higher. PICTURE: Lachlan Gall The Wilcannia Weir is two metres high but the new one will be only one metre higher. PICTURE: Lachlan Gall

By Myles Burt

Graziers are upset after learning the new Wilcannia Weir will only be a metre higher than one already there.

The Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling’s vice president, Lachlan Gall, said graziers were expecting the new weir to be at least double the height of the current weir, which is two metres.

Mr Gall said one metre would only supply an extra six months of water storage. With the approximate depth of the Darling River channel near Wilcannia at 9m, Mr Gall said there was plenty of room to play around with the height.

