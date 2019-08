Film comes home

The film Locusts which was shot in Broken Hill will be screening at the Silver City Cinema tonight at 7pm. PICTURE: Angus Watts The film Locusts which was shot in Broken Hill will be screening at the Silver City Cinema tonight at 7pm. PICTURE: Angus Watts

By Myles Burt

The Silver City Cinema will be screening Locusts tonight, having come full circle after a tour of international film festivals.

Locusts has been screened across the world at high-profile festivals such as Festival de Cannes, Marche du Film and the Newport Beach Film Festival.

The film has already held its Australian premiere and official debut at the Gold Coast Film Festival in April, where a small handful of local cast and crew travelled to the Gold Coast to view the film for the first time.

