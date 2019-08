It’s tap and go at Hospital Kiosk

Hospital kiosk volunteers Betty Williams and Carol Rowlands with the new PayWay machine. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Hospital kiosk volunteers Betty Williams and Carol Rowlands with the new PayWay machine. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Hospital Kiosk has just installed PayWay and is expecting plenty of customers to use it.

Project co-ordinator, publicity officer and assistant secretary of the kiosk, Dennis Roach, said the eftpos machine was proving a huge hit.

“Over the last couple of years there have been a number of people coming to us asking if we had Payway,” Mr Roach said.

