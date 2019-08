Water issues on Senator’s agenda

Nationals Senator for NSW, Perin Davey, in Broken Hill yesterday at the start of her "listening trip" to the Far West. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Nationals’ Senator for NSW, Perin Davey, was in the city yesterday to discuss, among other things, water issues and whether a royal commission should inquire into the Murray Darling-Basin’s management.

Ms Davey said her trip to Broken Hill, Menindee, Ivanhoe and Wentworth was in response to a Menindee water action group request and that water issues, sealing the Pooncarie to Menindee Road resealing and business opportunities were to be discussed.

“They’ve got a number of issues they want to talk about,” she said.

