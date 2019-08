Silverlea’s helping hands

Broken Hill Rotary members (from left) Geoff Blake, Bruce James and Brian Slater replacing a fence at Silverlea Early Childhood Services. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill Rotary members (from left) Geoff Blake, Bruce James and Brian Slater replacing a fence at Silverlea Early Childhood Services. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill Rotary have extended a helping hand to struggling Silverlea Early Childhood Services.

Broken Hill Rotary and South Rotary have combined to assist in repairing and upgrading essential features of the facility to hopefully help them gain extra accreditation.

The three guys at the centre of the work are Brian Slater, Bruce James and Geoff Blake, who said they were more than happy to give up their time to help out because that’s what Rotary is all about, helping the community.

