Outraged, but not surprised

Menindee’s Graeme McCrabb holds up a dead Murray Cod - one of the millions of fish that died during devastating fish kills near Menindee over summer. PICTURE: Myles Burt Menindee’s Graeme McCrabb holds up a dead Murray Cod - one of the millions of fish that died during devastating fish kills near Menindee over summer. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall

The release of the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline business case has been met with anger and frustration from Menindee locals, with many not surprised by its key revelations.

Having warned about the state government’s secrecy over the pipelines justification for years, many locals were saddened but not particularly shocked by the business case highlighting that upstream irrigators and miners were given precedence over lower Darling communities, the Barkindji people and the environment.

Local Karen Page, who’s been campaigning on water issues within Menindee for years, said the pipeline’s business case had only highlighted long-held concerns of hers.

