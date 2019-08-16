Brutal truth revealed in business case

By Craig Brealey

The cotton industry wanted the water in the Menindee Lakes and the NSW Government gave it to them, according to information contained in the business case for the Broken Hill pipeline.

In 2016, the Cotton Growers Association told the government that it could increase production by $120 million a year if Broken Hill did not have to draw its water from the Menindee Lakes.

The final decision to proceed with the pipeline from Wentworth was based on two key benefits - one to the cotton industry and the other to mining.

