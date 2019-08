Doggies charge into finals

North’s Liam Baker (left) and Dan Kennedy prepare to lay a tackle on Central’s Ethan Callegher. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling North’s Liam Baker (left) and Dan Kennedy prepare to lay a tackle on Central’s Ethan Callegher. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Emily Ferguson

North had a massive win over an undermanned Central side in the last minor round of the Under 18 season to progress to the Preliminary Final next week.

North coaches Shayne Staker and Wayne Slater said their “whole plan went out the window” when Central only had 14 players, so they had to organise the board again before the start of play.

Their aim for the game was to keep up the level of intensity for the entirety of the game.

