Westie hits 100-mark

Cilla Mahoney today becomes the second woman to play 100 games for the West Football Club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Cilla Mahoney today becomes the second woman to play 100 games for the West Football Club. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Cilla Mahoney will run onto the field for the 100th time in the red and black today, the second woman to do so for the club.

Cilla was a part of the West Football Club before the inaugural women’s season when she represented the club in netball and was persuaded to join the women’s competition when it began.

“I played netball for West and when the women’s footy started up one of the girls that I played netball with convinced me to join, and it started from there in the first season in 2012,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.