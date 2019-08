Daffodil show of support

Last year’s Daffodil Day volunteers Marg Tonkin (left) Jaime Lewis and Debbie Higgs getting the flowers ready to sell. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Last year’s Daffodil Day volunteers Marg Tonkin (left) Jaime Lewis and Debbie Higgs getting the flowers ready to sell. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Broken Hill residents are encouraged to support Daffodil Day next week.

Cancer Council NSW is urging Broken Hill residents to show their support for the Daffodil Day Appeal this August by donating to life-saving research to give more than hope to those affected by cancer.

The Daffodil Day Appeal will take place throughout August, culminating in Daffodil Day on Friday, August 23.

