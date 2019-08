Care in the home

From left: Southern Cross Care’s Manager of Home Support Services, Sharon Dally, Margret Aitken and Home Support Services Coordinator Julie Morrison. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Southern Cross Care’s Manager of Home Support Services, Sharon Dally, Margret Aitken and Home Support Services Coordinator Julie Morrison. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

A local home care package service welcomed their first client earlier this week, who they hope is the first of many.

Southern Cross Care is Broken Hill’s most experienced and trusted aged care provider and has been supporting the Broken Hill community for many years in providing the Commonwealth Home Support Program, which includes gardening and home maintenance, independent living and residential aged and respite care services.

Southern Cross Care Broken Hill will support the community by providing quality services tailored to meet individual needs, offering home care packages in levels 1, 2, 3 and 4.

