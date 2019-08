Bulldog stars return

North’s Shane Dalby during their Oldtimer’s Round. North will look to take the win from West today to secure second place. PICTURE: Liam McKee North’s Shane Dalby during their Oldtimer’s Round. North will look to take the win from West today to secure second place. PICTURE: Liam McKee

By Emily McInerney

West will be looking to secure the victory against North today after a big win over Central last week.

Last week’s win would have surely boosted the morale at the West camp, it would also bolster North’s resolve to secure a win to keep the Robins down.

The last time they met, it was a fiery and hotly-contested game but North eventually proved the importance of their experience over the young West squad and celebrated Brett Johnson and Quinton Beavan’s milestone games in the best way possible.

