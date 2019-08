Blue star lads

(From left) Michael Cutmore-Stokes, Lachlan McIntosh and Rhys Faithfull have all just completed the first part of a PCYC youth development and leadership program. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Michael Cutmore-Stokes, Lachlan McIntosh and Rhys Faithfull have all just completed the first part of a PCYC youth development and leadership program. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The value of a PCYC program designed to pass on life skills for kids has been highlighted by three boys at the local PCYC.

Called ‘The Blue Star Citizenship’, the boys have just completed the first part of the program which has seen them develop skills that will serve them well in the future.

Broken Hill PCYC Manager Heather Smith said the boys had already accomplished a lot during the first part of the program, which has two components.

