Doggies win wrestle

Anthony Henderson gets the ball before Jackson Ruddock gets to him. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Anthony Henderson gets the ball before Jackson Ruddock gets to him. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Bulldogs emerged victors after a scrappy game with West at the Jubilee Oval on Saturday.

North started with a bang and scored a goal in the first minute.

The Bulldogs kicked two more until West’s Brock Ellis kicked true to put a goal on the board for the Robins.

Please log in to read the whole article.