Onward wild beauties

(From left) Meg Rowe, Jarrod Hughes, Henry Hughes and Grace Hughes with several of the 4BP horses earlier this year. PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) Meg Rowe, Jarrod Hughes, Henry Hughes and Grace Hughes with several of the 4BP horses earlier this year. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

After years of going it alone, horse training clinics provided by 4BP Horses for the not-for-profit Brumbies 4 Recovery will now be funded by the state government.

The Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSWPHN) will fund the service after 4BP’s clinics were scrutinised by government and three independent bodies.

The move follows 4BP’s Indigenous suicide awareness clinics this year, which was started up by former local Jarrod Hughes after he heard about high suicide rates in the regions, particularly among Indigenous communities.

