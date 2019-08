Baker of perfection

By Myles Burt

Fresh bread is on the rise in Broken Hill as the new Sufi Bakery prepares for its official opening.

Owner and baker Dawud Goss over the last few weeks has been busily baking and organising his new bakery in Bromide Street.

Mr Goss has been a baker since the 80s, after his Mum suggested he apply for a part-time job at a bakery when living in Hobart.

