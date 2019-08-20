Spirited Sunday of Soccer

Alma's Callum Langdon goes for a shot in the round 10 game.

By Callum Marshall

It was a tight, well-fought battle in the early soccer game on Sunday with West and St Joes drawing 1-1, while Celtic beat a spirited Alma side 3-1 in the late game.

With just three games left to play in the regular season, a victory would’ve been a huge boost for either team’s chances of taking out the minor premiership.

In the end, they had to settle for a draw with Mitch Lalor scoring for the Panthers and David O’Mally for St Joes.

