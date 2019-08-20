Spirited Sunday of Soccer
Tuesday, 20th August, 2019
Alma’s Callum Langdon goes for a shot in the round 10 game.
By Callum Marshall
It was a tight, well-fought battle in the early soccer game on Sunday with West and St Joes drawing 1-1, while Celtic beat a spirited Alma side 3-1 in the late game.
With just three games left to play in the regular season, a victory would’ve been a huge boost for either team’s chances of taking out the minor premiership.
In the end, they had to settle for a draw with Mitch Lalor scoring for the Panthers and David O’Mally for St Joes.
Please log in to read the whole article.