Local tavern a royal deal

Old Royal owner Steve Sliwka. Picture: Callum Marshall Old Royal owner Steve Sliwka. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The owner of the Old Royal, Steve Sliwka, has offered up several different options for the community to buy the tavern off him and keep it operating.

His comments follow last week’s announcement that he was going to close the tavern at the end of the year.

In a post on the Royal’s Facebook page on Friday he acknowledged that he was receiving a “lot of flack” from the community after the announcement and said he was “...prepared to offer the place for sale lock stock and barrel”, following the completion of works for a kitchen.

