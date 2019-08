Health for the Hill

Shadow Minister for Health Chris Bowen and Duty Senator for Parkes Deborah O'Neill, in the city yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Getting more health professionals to the region was a concern for Broken Hill, the Federal Shadow Minister for Health said yesterday on a visit to the city.

Chris Bowen was on a tour of local facilities with the Duty Senator for Parkes, Deborah O’Neill.

“I’m delighted that Chris in his new role in health thought it was time for him to come out to the region,” Ms O’Neill said.

