Nick grabs Under 18 Player of Year award

Footballer Nick Schofield receives a handball and his prize for winning the BDT Far West Proud Under 18s Player of the Year from Regional Development Australia Far West's Project Officer Shae Nevill. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Nick Schofield has been named the BDT Far West Proud Under 18s Player of the Year after a consistent season for the Robins.

It was his first official season in the Under 18s competition, and Nick has been labelled as one to watch.

Nick finished the minor rounds of the Under 18 season with 18 votes in the BDT Footy Award, after votes were cast each week for the three best players of each game.

