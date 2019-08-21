Govt poll provides different flavour

By Craig Brealey

A week after the BDT invited readers to tell us what they thought about the quality of the water from the new pipeline, the NSW government has released one of its own.

The “special customer survey” of 400 local residents was commissioned by WaterNSW and its results announced were yesterday by the Water Minister, Melinda Pavey.

More than two-thirds of respondents replied that the water quality had improved and more than half said it had secured the city’s water supply, said Mrs Pavey who described the results as “overwhelmingly positive in terms of water delivery and quality.

