Drought funds projects complete

The new kitchen for the caretaker's cottage at Penrose Park. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

Far West projects under the federal government’s drought communities fund have been completed.

Just over $900,000 was spent to upgrade Penrose Park, and the Allpress dam in Tibooburra, install gateway signage at Milparinka, and water tanks at the Packsaddle Gymkhana and Bikekhana, and upgrade the Far West stock-holding yards near Broken Hill.

Some of the money was also used to employ a drought support officer at RDA Far West to manage grant applications and work with local proponents.

