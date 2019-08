Healthy and cheaper

Community dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn with University of Wollongong dietetics students Katherine Russell and Olivia Fischer and some of the healthy alternatives to saving money when food shopping. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Community dietitian Heidi Drenkhahn with University of Wollongong dietetics students Katherine Russell and Olivia Fischer and some of the healthy alternatives to saving money when food shopping. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Healthy food is a cheaper alternative to help cut spending after a Far West LHD Dietetic study compared affordability over six years.

University of Wollongong students have been working with the Far West LHD Dietetics Department to re-investigate the affordability of the 2013 Broken Hill Practical Healthy Food Basket and 2014 Broken Hill “Unhealthy” Food Basket at local supermarkets.

These baskets are based on feeding a family of four or two with either a practical, healthy diet or a more common diet including takeaway and convenience foods.

Please log in to read the whole article.