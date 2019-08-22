Quiet achiever

Joyce and Eugene Odgers pictured for their 60th wedding anniversary. Joyce and Eugene Odgers pictured for their 60th wedding anniversary.

A quiet achiever, a hard worker and a loving family man are words that have been used to describe Eugene Odgers over the years.

Eugene died at the age of 89, leaving behind his wife Joyce and children Peter and Karen along with their families.

Eugene married Joyce on November 25, 1953, at the Oxide Street Methodist Church. They had met at a party of a mutual friend.

