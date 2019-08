St Joes celebrate colourful history

St Joes (from left) George Callegher, Craig Stephens, Jyh Stubing and Pat Nash, with Craig and Jyh highlighting the classic kit the teams will be wearing in Sunday’s games. Picture: Callum Marshall St Joes (from left) George Callegher, Craig Stephens, Jyh Stubing and Pat Nash, with Craig and Jyh highlighting the classic kit the teams will be wearing in Sunday’s games. Picture: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

St Joes Soccer Club will be having a heritage-themed weekend on Saturday and Sunday, as they look to highlight the club’s history for past and present players.

The heritage theme will kick off on Saturday night with a get together of old and new players at the Demo Club, with stories set to be shared around meals and drinks and tickets for a future raffle draw on sale as well.

“It’s something that the boys talked about this year,” said President Pat Nash. “Going in a new direction (and trying) something we haven’t done in the past.”

