OUR HEROES

Captain Peter Hynes. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Captain Peter Hynes. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Fire and Rescue New South Wales’ aim and mission is to do as their slogan reads and be prepared for anything.

That is exactly what ten local firefighters did at a rescue incident in an underground cellar last year, and yesterday they were acknowledged for their actions.

The incident occurred on June 28, 2018, when firefighters from both 238 Station Broken Hill and 239 Station Broken Hill South made entry into a cellar rescuing a father and two sons who had been overcome by carbon monoxide fumes.

