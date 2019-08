Algate House handover

Mayor Darriea Turley watched on as The Salvation Army’s Secretary for Mission, Lieutenant Colonel Lyn Edge officially handed over Algate House to Westhaven CEO Andrew Everett.PICTURE: Myles Burt Mayor Darriea Turley watched on as The Salvation Army’s Secretary for Mission, Lieutenant Colonel Lyn Edge officially handed over Algate House to Westhaven CEO Andrew Everett.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Salvation Army officially handed over Algate House to Dubbo-based disability service provider Westhaven yesterday morning.

Westhaven will be assuming operational management of the Salvation Army’s Individual Lifestyle Support Service Algate House disability program in full from August 31.

Westhaven will take charge of 30 clients currently residing in Algate House who receive a range of support services.

