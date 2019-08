Kangaroos charge

South’s Thomson Fleming and North’s Tasman McAllister battle for the ball. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Thomson Fleming and North’s Tasman McAllister battle for the ball. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Emily Ferguson

South ran away with a relatively easy win over North in the Under 18 preliminary final on Wednesday night with the Roos’ Adam Slattery finishing with four majors.

The match began with a slight breeze towards the scoreboard end of the Jubilee Oval.

The umpire made the first bounce and before the ruckman could touch the ball the whistle was blown and North were awarded a free kick due to South holding.

