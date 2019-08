Lab meat plan riles graziers

Vice President of the Pastoralists' Association of West Darling Lachlan Gall. Picture: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

The Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling has called on the state government to reintroduce the commercial harvesting of Euro kangaroos so that not only can farmers properly deal with a major concern but also benefit economically from it.

Their request for commercial harvesting of the kangaroos, funding for a population survey and the waiving or reduction of licence and royalty tag fees, precedes a recent $25,000 state government grant to a Sydney company that’s looking at developing the world’s first lab-grown kangaroo meat.

That move, alongside Adam Marshall’s (Minister for Agriculture and Western New South Wales) non-response to their letters so far, has annoyed the association, which believes bringing back commercial harvesting of Euros could have several benefits for the region.

