Acting EPA chair visits

From left: BHELP Project Manager Peter Oldsen, Acting Chair of NSW EPA Carolyn Walsh and NSW EPA Regional Director South and West Gary Whytcross. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: BHELP Project Manager Peter Oldsen, Acting Chair of NSW EPA Carolyn Walsh and NSW EPA Regional Director South and West Gary Whytcross. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

The new Acting Chair of the NSW Environment Protection Authority, Carolyn Walsh, was in Broken Hill yesterday to meet Broken Hill Environmental Lead Program staff and hear about the work of the program and other local issues.

It is Ms Walsh’s first visit to regional NSW since being appointed by NSW Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean on 1 July.

Ms Walsh said she was looking forward to meeting with Broken Hill Environmental Lead Program (BHELP) staff and Steering Committee members as well as the General Manager of Broken Hill City Council.

