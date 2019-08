Spectacular crash

PICTURE: Callum Marshall PICTURE: Callum Marshall

Two cars collided about 1.30pm yesterday at the intersection of Argent Street and Menindee Road.

Police said the 81-year-old driver of a Holden Colorado failed to give way properly when travelling southwards from Bagot Street.

The driver of a Hyundai Tucson, a woman in her 20s, was unable to get out of the way in time and T-Boned the Colorado while travelling eastwards on Argent Street.

Please log in to read the whole article.