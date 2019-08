Seafood soiree for flying doc

Lodestone director Robert Williamson (left) with Ken Holden (centre) and artist Howard Steer, who have prepared two special artworks from an aeroplane propeller and a windmill blade for two RFDS fundraiser dinners.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A painted aeroplane propeller by Howard Steer is one of many items going up for auction during two huge fundraising dinners next month to support the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Mining company Lodestone Equities, which has been drilling for iron ore at Olary Flats just over the South Australian border, is holding the fundraisers as a gesture of goodwill to Broken Hill.

Lodestone director Robert Williamson said the company had experienced some wonderful hospitality from Keith and Jenny Treloar at Wiawera Station, which holds the closest RFDS airstrip to their drilling operations, so Mr Williamson and fellow director Michael Angelakis decided to organise two ‘Seaford Soirees’ to raise funds.

