Door’s open on Patton

Alagich’s owner Nancy Keenan said she was sad after reading South Newsagency owner Christos Niarros’ plans to leave the strip. Ms Keenan has also had to say goodbye to another Patton Street favourite, as Farah Jeans are no longer being manufactured. Grab a pair from Alagich’s while you can.PICTURE: Myles Burt Alagich’s owner Nancy Keenan said she was sad after reading South Newsagency owner Christos Niarros’ plans to leave the strip. Ms Keenan has also had to say goodbye to another Patton Street favourite, as Farah Jeans are no longer being manufactured. Grab a pair from Alagich’s while you can.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Christos Niarros announced this month that he would be leaving the South Newsagency in early October, regardless of whether his business sold or not.

Currently, the Patton Street store is on sale for $55,000, stock included. However, Mr Niarros said no one so far has taken up the offer.

“My books, my sales and my lotto says it all, it’s an absolute steal, it should’ve been sold by now,” he told the BDT.

Please log in to read the whole article.