Heartless thieves

Marilyn Galvin by her late husband Alex’s grave. Fourteen commemorative items were stolen from the grave sometime last weekend or on Monday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Marilyn Galvin by her late husband Alex’s grave. Fourteen commemorative items were stolen from the grave sometime last weekend or on Monday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A collection of cherubs with the letters L, O, V and E, solar light cherubs, a vase with flowers, angels with special verses written on them, and a praying angel with a silver chain and heart were just some of the items the family had bought and used to decorate Alex’s gravesite.

Marilyn, who visits the grave several times a week, noticed the missing items after she and the family went to visit the grave Monday afternoon for the sixth anniversary of Alex’s death.

“(My granddaughter) and I were on our own, we were just waiting for the others to come, and we thought we’d go early,” she said.

