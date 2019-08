Kangaroos pip Robins

Cody Schorn scoops a mark. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Cody Schorn scoops a mark. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

West came out firing during their game against the minor premiers on the weekend, but went down in a thriller.

Despite missing some of their star players, the Robins were able to keep South on their toes for most of the game on Saturday.

They led straight out of the gate, with Ty Andrews kicking a goal in the 30-second mark.

