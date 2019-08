Dogs deliver thumping

Jayden Kelly gets a handball away in front of a Central opposition player bearing down on him at the Memorial Oval on Saturday. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell Jayden Kelly gets a handball away in front of a Central opposition player bearing down on him at the Memorial Oval on Saturday. PICTURE: Kelsie Mitchell

By Kelsie Mitchell

The game kicked off under the bright sun at the Memorial Oval on Saturday with plenty of spirit between North and Central.

The two teams had a competitive nature but North certainly dominated.

Despite Central’s play being better than previously, it still wasn’t enough to match up to North. North outshone and beat Central by a total of 98-points.

Please log in to read the whole article.