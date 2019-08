Marvellous machine

Bruce Church with his 1924 Ford Dodge, for which he will be celebrating its 95th anniversary on August 28. Bruce plans to take his piece of motoring history to a rally in Ivanhoe. PICTURE: Myles Burt Bruce Church with his 1924 Ford Dodge, for which he will be celebrating its 95th anniversary on August 28. Bruce plans to take his piece of motoring history to a rally in Ivanhoe. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Bruce Church is excited to debut his 1924 Ford Dodge motorcar at the Ivanhoe Dry Times event on October 6.

Mr Church said it would be a special year for his Dodge, as it will also turn a grand 95 years old on August 28.

The vehicle had been stranded on blocks for the last 20 years until Mr Church decided to polish it up for the Ivanhoe motor rally.

Please log in to read the whole article.