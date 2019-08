St Joes win in high scoring affair

St Joes' Pat Nash (right) and Alma's Ripley Celotto chase after the ball in the Goats' goalbox. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

St Joes walked away winners in an entertaining game against Alma while Celtic had to forfeit against West in round 13.

In the only A grade game of the day, St Joes dominated possession in the first half, with the majority of the early play based within Alma’s third of the pitch.

St Joes’ players Pat Nash, Rob James, Ross Casey and Rylie McInnes were causing problems for the Alma backline with quick passes down the wings and into the Alma box presenting a number of goal scoring chances.

